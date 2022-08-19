Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQUA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.77. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.