Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $48.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Exelon alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. Exelon has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.