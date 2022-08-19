Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,971 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Extra Space Storage worth $78,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE:EXR opened at $213.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.70 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

