Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $42.68 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

