Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,247 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $68,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,808,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $232,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $161,974,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,591,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,417,000 after acquiring an additional 639,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 1,092.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,064,000 after purchasing an additional 625,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. Analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

