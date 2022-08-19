FG Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 24th (NASDAQ:FGMCU)

FG Merger’s (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 24th. FG Merger had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of FG Merger’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FG Merger Stock Performance

FG Merger stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. FG Merger has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Merger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGMCU. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG Merger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

