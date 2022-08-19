Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $434.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 111.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.