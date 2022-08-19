First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 500 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 943.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $206.47 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.55.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.