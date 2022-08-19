First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $256.24 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.60 and a 200-day moving average of $223.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,276.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

