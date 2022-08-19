First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,358.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,224.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,304.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,752 shares of company stock worth $58,194,671 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.