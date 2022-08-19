First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.98.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM stock opened at C$24.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$18.67 and a 52-week high of C$45.38.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

