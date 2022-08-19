First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.08.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $117.82 on Monday. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 173.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,005 shares of company stock worth $4,342,218 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Solar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,005 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in First Solar by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,052 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 65.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,497 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at $2,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

