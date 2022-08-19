Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $448.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

