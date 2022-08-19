Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $266.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group

Fossil Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

