Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Fossil Group Stock Performance
Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $266.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,215,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,809.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fossil Group
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fossil Group (FOSL)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.