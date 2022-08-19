fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) PT Raised to $8.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.46.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.49.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

