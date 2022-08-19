FY2022 Earnings Forecast for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $4.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.38. The consensus estimate for British American Tobacco’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

BTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

