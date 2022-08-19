FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Lifted by KeyCorp

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 12,267.49% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LVLU. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.11. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

