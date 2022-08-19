FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, CLSA cut Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

