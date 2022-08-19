Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Upgraded to “Market Perform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GAU. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Monday.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. Galiano Gold has a one year low of C$0.48 and a one year high of C$1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 27.15 and a quick ratio of 26.92.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

