Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Gamida Cell’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Gamida Cell Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GMDA. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

GMDA stock opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Institutional Trading of Gamida Cell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 42,421 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 25.4% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 202,456 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 13.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 853,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 102,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

