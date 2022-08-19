Gary Bullard Purchases 4,000 Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) Stock

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating) insider Gary Bullard bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 655 ($7.91) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,657.81).

Gooch & Housego Price Performance

Shares of LON GHH opened at GBX 651 ($7.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £163.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,616.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 880.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 925.35. Gooch & Housego PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 627.72 ($7.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,469.15 ($17.75).

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.78%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

See Also

