Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

