General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,329,000 after purchasing an additional 151,563 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in General Electric by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,292,000 after purchasing an additional 75,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in General Electric by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

