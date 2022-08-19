General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of General Electric worth $96,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.15. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $86.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

