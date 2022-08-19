Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENIGet Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.82. 12,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,527,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 387,905 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,915,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.