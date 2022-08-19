Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading 3% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.82. 12,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,527,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The business had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Genius Sports Trading Down 4.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,694,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 387,905 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,915,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

