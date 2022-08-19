Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Director Acquires $39,032.00 in Stock

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) Director Gary D. Owens bought 8,200 shares of Geospace Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 208,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,089.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GEOS opened at $5.11 on Friday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 871,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 139,544 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 598,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 76,093 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 78.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

