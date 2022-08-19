Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 812,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,013,000 after purchasing an additional 761,375 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 620,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,295 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

