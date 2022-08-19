Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,374,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after purchasing an additional 440,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

