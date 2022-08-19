Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $41.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 35,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,379,367 shares.The stock last traded at $34.25 and had previously closed at $36.68.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 320.2% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 72,147 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after buying an additional 4,816,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 138.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 563,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after buying an additional 327,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

