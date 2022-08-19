Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.89. Approximately 238,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 789,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.
Global X Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.
