Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Global X Education ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.