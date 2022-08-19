Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $249.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $249.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.86.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock opened at $229.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.22. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,629,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after buying an additional 156,312 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Globant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,441,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 1.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.