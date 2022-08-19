Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,737 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,583,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,396,000 after acquiring an additional 416,761 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. Gold Fields Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gold Fields Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on GFI. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

