Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Acquires $33,528.00 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) Director Jennifer C. Stetson purchased 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 231,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,643.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of GTIM opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.78. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Good Times Restaurants

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.