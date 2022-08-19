Graeme O’neill Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,843.

Bayhorse Silver Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of BHS stock opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$8.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.16.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

