Grant Bradley Fagerheim Acquires 5,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,476,920.93.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Monday, July 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,100.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,958.00.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$12.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.821951 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCP. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.32.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

