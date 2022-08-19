Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601,983 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Green Dot by 655.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 868,799 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 546,381 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 521,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after purchasing an additional 276,278 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 641,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after buying an additional 158,362 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after buying an additional 155,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GDOT opened at $22.60 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDOT. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $217,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.