Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $3,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,858.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at $83,018,539.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $3,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,858.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 640,257 shares of company stock worth $25,218,056. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 533,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 202,487 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,065,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,123,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 2.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Cowen boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $42.23 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

