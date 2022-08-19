GrowGeneration Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical volume of 3,038 call options.

GrowGeneration Trading Down 4.0 %

GrowGeneration stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $32.97.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 48.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 17.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut GrowGeneration from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

