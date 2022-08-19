GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Update

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of GUD stock opened at 6.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 6.88. GUD has a 52-week low of 6.04 and a 52-week high of 8.33.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

