Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $62.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI opened at $42.54 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

