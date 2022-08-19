Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Hasbro by 115.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hasbro by 985.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $82.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

HAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

