Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. 34.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

