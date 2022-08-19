Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of HEN3 opened at €66.72 ($68.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.45. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a one year high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

