Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HPE opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,870,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,925,000 after purchasing an additional 542,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,839,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

