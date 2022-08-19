HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Shares Up 3.7% on Insider Buying Activity

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $52.65. 14,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,530,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

Specifically, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.08.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $495,719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $274,214,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.