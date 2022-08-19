Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,514,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,515,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,103,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $299.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.66 and its 200 day moving average is $229.47. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $301.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

