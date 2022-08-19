Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,013,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 590,764 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,895,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 88,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.4 %

CAH stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

