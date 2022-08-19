Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,049,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 164,228 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 303,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,014 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $36.40 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $821.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Movado Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

