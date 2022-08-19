HNI Co. (HNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

HNI has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. HNI has a payout ratio of 49.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. HNI has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at HNI

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.62%. HNI’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 1st.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.